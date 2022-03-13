Traffic Advisory Lowdermilk St 3/13/2022

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2022) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lowdermilk St at E Market St are closed due to a railroad arm malfunction. Norfolk Southern has been notified.
Traffic Advisory
