Traffic Advisory Lowdermilk St 3/13/2022

March 13, 2022

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2022) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lowdermilk St at E Market St are closed due to a railroad arm malfunction. Norfolk Southern has been notified.
