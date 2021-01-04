Traffic Advisory Lincoln St and Tuscaloosa St

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – Lincoln Street is closed between Tuscaloosa Street and Ross Avenue due to an ongoing Police investigation. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

