Traffic Advisory Lincoln St and Tuscaloosa St

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – Lincoln Street is closed between Tuscaloosa Street and Ross Avenue due to an ongoing Police investigation. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

