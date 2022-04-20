Traffic Advisory: Lawndale Dr & Pisgah Church Rd 04202022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2022) – Please be advised that eastbound Lawndale Avenue at Pisgah Church Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash involving injuries. There are power lines downs at this time; Duke Energy has been notified. Motorist are ask to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There is no additional information available at this time.

# # #