Traffic Advisory: Lawndale Dr at Lake Jeanette is NOW OPEN 02092021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

***Lawndale Drive is NOW OPEN***

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (February 9, 2021) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive are closed at the Lake Jeanette Road intersection due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.