Traffic Advisory – Lawndale at Lake Jeanette 2-9-2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (February 9, 2021) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive are closed at the Lake Jeanette Road intersection due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.
