Traffic Advisory – Lawndale at Lake Jeanette 2-9-2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (February 9, 2021) – All northbound and southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive are closed at the Lake Jeanette Road intersection due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Supervisor, Watch Operations Center

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.