TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Lawndale at Cottage Place 11-22-2019

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – LAWNDALE AT COTTAGE PLACE
Be advised that Lawndale Avenue at Cottage Place is congested due to a traffic collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in the area.
