Traffic Advisory: Josephine Boyd Street and West Friendly Avenue 06022020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2020): Greensboro Police are currently on scene of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Josephine Boyd Street and West Friendly Avenue. The community is ask to avoid travel through the area at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

