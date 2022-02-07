Traffic Advisory: Interstate 40 road conditions 02072022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2022) – Currently two lanes of I-40 W at Highway 68 and two lanes of I-40 E at I-73 are closed due to traffic crashes. The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind travelers to be mindful of bridges and overpasses due to early morning icing. Please slow down and use caution.

There is nothing further to release at this time.

