Traffic Advisory – Industrial Av 6 22 2019

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 22, 2019 6:45 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Industrial Avenue between Pleasant Garden Road and Manufacturers Road is currently closed due to the Greensboro Fire Department working a structure fire.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE