Traffic Advisory: I85N/40E between Rock Creek Dairy Rd & Mt. Hope Church Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (January 6, 2021): Interstate 85 North/40 East between Rock Creek Dairy Road and Mt. Hope Church Road is closed for eastbound traffic due to a traffic crash involving injuries.
Motorist are ask to seek an alternate route and use extreme caution in the area.
No further information is available at this time.
%%
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.