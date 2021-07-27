Traffic Advisory – I40-US 421

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2021) – Please be advised that due to a vehicle fire West Bound I-40 at US 421 is currently down to one lane. Traffic may be delayed or effected for the next few hours. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

