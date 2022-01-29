Traffic Advisory I40 Eastbound & Wendover Ave 01292022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 29, 2022) – Interstate 40 eastbound just past Wendover Avenue is currently down to one lane at this time due to a traffic event involving current weather conditions.

All commuters in the area are ask to please slow down and use caution in the area.

There is nothing further to release at this time.

