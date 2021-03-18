Traffic Advisory I 85 at US 421 (002)

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

ALL LANES ARE NOW BACK OPEN FOR TRAFFIC *********************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2021) – Three southbound lanes of I-85 at US 421 are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer involving no injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

