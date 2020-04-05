Traffic Advisory I-85 and Youngs Mill Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2020, 2020) – Please be advised motorist should expect delays while traveling I-85 north bound near Youngs Mill Road. Officers are on scene investigating a traffic collision involving minor injuries.
Motorist are encouraged to used caution if traveling in the area or find an alternate route
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
