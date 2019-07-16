Traffic Advisory- I-40w/Guilford college rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2019)- Be advised that I-40 West Bound at Guilford College Road is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

The southbound lane of Patterson Street at the I-40 West entrance ramp is congested.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.

