Traffic Advisory – I-40e at mile marker 218

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2018)- Be advised that one lane of I-40 East Bound at mile marker 218, between Freeman Mill road and Randleman road, is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

All motorists are asked to expect traffic delays on both I-40 East and I-40 West.

