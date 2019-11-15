Traffic Advisory: I 40 W @ S Elm Eugene St 11152019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019) – Interstate 40 Westbound at South Elm-Eugene Street is currently down to one lane while the Greensboro Fire Department cleans a hazmat situation. Traffic is advised to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

