Traffic Advisory: I-40 W IS NOW OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*****I-40 W IS NOW OPEN******

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2019) – Interstate 40 Westbound at South Elm-Eugene Street is currently down to one lane while the Greensboro Fire Department cleans a hazmat situation. Traffic is advised to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

