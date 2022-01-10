Traffic Advisory I-40 – UPDATE

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: ALL lanes are now Open.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – Due to an overturned tractor trailer there is only one lane open for motorists traveling 220 South Bound @ I-40. Expect delays until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

