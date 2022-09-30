Traffic Advisory I 40- Update Fatal Cash 9 30 2022

[GPD Logo] [COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fatal Vehicle Crash on I-40 Near E Lee St

UPDATE (3/3): GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on I-40 East near E Lee St. The investigation determined that Mr. Charles Kearns, 55, of Greensboro, was driving his Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on I-40 and left the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, Mr. Kearns collided with an embankment and the vehicle overturned. Mr. Kearns was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

UPDATE (2/3): GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) -All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Drive are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) -All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Dr., are closed due to a vehicle accident with serious injuries. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route of travel until further notice. The closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear.

