Traffic Advisory I-40 at S Elm Eugene St

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2022) – Please be advised that I-40 Eastbound at S Elm Eugene St will be closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries. It is expected that the area will be closed for an extended period of time.

There is no additional information at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route at this time. An updated release will be sent out when the area is open to traffic.

