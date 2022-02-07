Traffic Advisory I-40 and I-73 02072022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*****UPDATE: The exit ramp from I-73 Southbound to I-40 Eastbound will be closed due to icy conditions*****

DOT has been notified of the conditions on the overpasses.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2022) – Currently two lanes of I-40 W at Highway 68 and two lanes of I-40 E at I-73 are closed due to traffic crashes. The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind travelers to be mindful of bridges and overpasses due to early morning icing. Please slow down and use caution.

