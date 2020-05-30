Traffic Advisory I-40 05302020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2020) – Please be advised, Interstate 40 Eastbound and Westbound will be shut down between Patterson Street and Randleman Road until further notice. This is due to heavy traffic and protests in the area.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area. There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

