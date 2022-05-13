Traffic Advisory Holden Road and Cedar Fork Drive 05132022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2022) – Please be advised all lanes of Holden Road and Cedar Fork Drive will be shut down in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident and power lines down.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

