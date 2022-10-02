Traffic Advisory Hilltop Rd Update 10022022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE 10/02/2022 – Hilltop Road is now open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022)-Please be advised that Hilltop Road between Fairfax Road and West Gate City Boulevard is closed to all traffic due to a downed large tree. There is no estimated time for the road to re-open at this time. The appropriate agencies have been notified.

Motorists are ask to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route of travel.

