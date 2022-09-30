Traffic Advisory: Hilltop Rd 09302022

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022)-Please be advised that Hilltop Road between Fairfax Road and West Gate City Boulevard is closed to all traffic due to a downed large tree. There is no estimated time for the road to re-open at this time. The appropriate agencies have been notified.
Motorist are ask to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
# # #
Thanks,
Michele Mahamadou (she/her/hers) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>
Supervisor, Watch Operations Center
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plz.
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496
Desk: 336-373-3879
City Cellphone: 336-708-6149
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
[Badges]