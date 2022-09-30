Traffic Advisory: Hilltop Rd 09302022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022)-Please be advised that Hilltop Road between Fairfax Road and West Gate City Boulevard is closed to all traffic due to a downed large tree. There is no estimated time for the road to re-open at this time. The appropriate agencies have been notified.

Motorist are ask to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route of travel.

# # #

Thanks,

Michele Mahamadou (she/her/hers) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

Supervisor, Watch Operations Center

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plz.

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Desk: 336-373-3879

City Cellphone: 336-708-6149

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

[Badges]