Traffic Advisory Hilltop Rd 06082020

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Please be advised Hilltop Road between Adams Farm and Bridford Parkway is closed due to a gas leak. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

