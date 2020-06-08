Traffic Advisory Hilltop Rd 06082020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Please be advised Hilltop Road between Adams Farm and Bridford Parkway is closed due to a gas leak. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.
