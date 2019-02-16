Traffic Advisory groomtown road 02162019open

ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN AT THIS TIME ************************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Be advised that Groometown road between West Gate City Boulevard and Elliston Street. This is due to down power lines from a traffic crash.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.