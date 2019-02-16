Traffic Advisory groomtown road 02162019open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 16, 2019 4:11 pm

ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN AT THIS TIME ************************************************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Be advised that Groometown road between West Gate City Boulevard and Elliston Street. This is due to down power lines from a traffic crash.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

