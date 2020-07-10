Traffic Advisory Gillespie St and McConnell Rd 07102020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2020) – Please be advised the intersection of Gillespie Street and McConnell Road are closed due to officers on scene investigating an accident with injuries. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

