Traffic Advisory: Gate City Blvd Closed 01262020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2020) Please be aware that Gate City Boulevard between Dillard Street and Dick Street are currently due to a vehicle crash. All affected utility companies have been notified.
Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
