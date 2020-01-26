Traffic Advisory: Gate City Blvd Closed 01262020

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 26, 2020 3:31 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2020) Please be aware that Gate City Boulevard between Dillard Street and Dick Street are currently due to a vehicle crash. All affected utility companies have been notified.
Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

www.greensboro-nc.gov/census<www.greensboro-nc.gov/census>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Gate-City-Blvd-01262020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE