Traffic Advisory: Gate City Blvd at Duke St is Back Open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 16, 2018 12:40 am

*****UPDATE: East Gate City Blvd IS BACK OPEN******

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2018) – All lanes of East Gate City Boulevard are back open at this time.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
