Traffic Advisory Gate City Blvd 06012021

Traffic Crash Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2021) – Greensboro Police are currently on scene of a traffic crash involving injuries. Eastbound Gate City Boulevard is currently closed at Silver Avenue; Westbound Gate City Boulevard is at Dick Street will be down to one lane at this time.

Motorist are ask to be patient and use caution in the area while officer are on scene. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

