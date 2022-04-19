Traffic Advisory Gallimore Dairy Rd/ Chimney Rock Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris III

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2022) – Please be advised there is a power outage on West Market Street at the intersection of Gallimore Dairy Rd at Chimney Rock Rd. Motorists can expect delays and heavy traffic in this area.

Motorostis are encouraged to use alternate routes and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

