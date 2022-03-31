Traffic Advisory Friendly Ave Down Power Lines

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 31, 2022) – Due to downed trees and power lines, all lanes going eastbound on Friendly Avenue between Starmount Drive and Keeling Drive are closed as well as one lane going westbound.

Motorist are requested to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. Greensboro Police, Fire, and Duke Energy are working to clear roads where possible.

