Traffic Advisory for W Vandalia Rd

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2019) – Be advised that the east and westbound lanes of West Vandalia Rd is closed between Randleman Rd and Leitzel Av due to down power lines.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.