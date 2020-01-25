Traffic Advisory for US 29 01/25/2020

*********Update: All lanes of U. S. 29 are now open******

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25, 2020) – Please be advised that U.S. 29 Northbound and Southbound at Textile Drive is still closed due to downed power lines resulting from a traffic crash. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes utilizing Sixteenth Street to access U.S. 29 Northbound and Bessemer Avenue to access U.S. 29 Southbound.

The affected companies have been notified. Please use caution while traveling in the area. No further information is available at this time.

=======================================================

