Traffic Advisory for Mcconnell Rd

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – Be advised that Mcconnell Road between Banner Avenue and Moody Street is shut down due to down lines.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel

