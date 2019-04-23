Traffic Advisory for Mcconnell Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – Be advised that Mcconnell Road between Banner Avenue and Moody Street is shut down due to down lines.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel
