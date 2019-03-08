Traffic Advisory Fairfax Rd 03082019

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2019 ) – Please be aware that Fairfax Road is closed in both directions between Beckford Drive and Glenoaks Drive for an extended period of time due to downed power lines that resulted from a vehicle crash. Duke Power has been made aware of the situation.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

