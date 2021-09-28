Traffic Advisory Exit 126 Interstate 85 09282021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2021) – Please be advised, exit 126 on Interstate 85 is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.
