Traffic Advisory Exit 126 Interstate 85 09282021

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2021) – Please be advised, exit 126 on Interstate 85 is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

