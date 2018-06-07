Traffic Advisory: Eugene St NOW OPEN

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 7, 2018 11:28 pm

*****UPDATE: Eugene Street is NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2018) – Eugene Street at Gate City Blvd is closed at this time due to a traffic crash. Please use caution and avoid the area at this time. Please use alternate routes for travel.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
