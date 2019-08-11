Traffic Advisory: English St 08112019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 11, 2019) -Motorist are ask to avoid the area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue in reference to a vehicle fire.
All traffic is advised to please use an alternate route for travel.
No further information is available at this time.
%%
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.