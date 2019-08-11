Traffic Advisory: English St 08112019

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 11, 2019) -Motorist are ask to avoid the area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue in reference to a vehicle fire.

All traffic is advised to please use an alternate route for travel.

No further information is available at this time.

