Traffic Advisory: English St 08112019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 11, 2019) -Motorist are ask to avoid the area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue in reference to a vehicle fire.

All traffic is advised to please use an alternate route for travel.

No further information is available at this time.

