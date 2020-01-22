Traffic Advisory: Eastbound Cone Blvd 01222020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2020) Please be advised that Cone Boulevard eastbound is closed between Summit Avenue and Orange Street, due to a traffic crash involving downed power lines. Duke Energy has been notified.

Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.

