Traffic Advisory: Eastbound Cone Blvd 01222020

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2020) Please be advised that Cone Boulevard eastbound is closed between Summit Avenue and Orange Street, due to a traffic crash involving downed power lines. Duke Energy has been notified.
Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
