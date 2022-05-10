Traffic Advisory East Market Street and Dockery Street 05102022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – Please be advised, All lanes of East Market Street from Dockery Street to Burlington Road will be closed due to a collision involving two vehicles.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.
