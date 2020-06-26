Traffic Advisory East Market 06262020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2020) – Please be advised East Market Street between Gillespie Street and Shaw Street is closed until further notice due to a vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.
