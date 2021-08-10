Traffic Advisory: E Wendover Ave & Lindsay St 08102021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 10, 2021)-Eastbound Wendover Avenue is closed between Homeland Ave and Lindsay Street due to a traffic crash involving injuries.
Please avoid the area at this time and seek alternate routes.
