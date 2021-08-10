Traffic Advisory: E Wendover Ave & Lindsay St 08102021

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 10, 2021 1:30 pm

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 10, 2021)-Eastbound Wendover Avenue is closed between Homeland Ave and Lindsay Street due to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Please avoid the area at this time and seek alternate routes.

# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-E-Wendover-Ave-and-Lindsay-St-08102021.doc



SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE