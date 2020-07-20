Traffic Advisory: E Wendover Ave 07202020

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2020): Please be aware that all eastbound lanes of Wendover Avenue at the I-40 East exit are currently closed due to a disabled tractor trailer. Please use caution when travelling through the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

Michele Mahamadou

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Watch Operations Specialist, Watch Operations Center

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

Watch Operations Center: 336-373-2496

Desk: 336-373-2287

Michele.Mahamadou@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Michele.Mahamadou@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

[Badges]

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]

www.greensboro-nc.gov/census<www.greensboro-nc.gov/census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.