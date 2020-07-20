Traffic Advisory: E Wendover Ave 07202020

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2020): Please be aware that all eastbound lanes of Wendover Avenue at the I-40 East exit are currently closed due to a disabled tractor trailer. Please use caution when travelling through the area and seek alternate routes of travel.
No further information is available at this time.
