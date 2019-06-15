Traffic Advisory: E Florida St 06152019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2019 ) -Please be advised that East Florida Street between Curry Street and Oxford Street currently closed due to a traffic crash involving down power lines. There are unknown injuries at this time.

Power is currently out around the areas of East Florida Street up to Gate City Boulevard.

When driving through the area please treat all intersections as a four way stop and use caution.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

