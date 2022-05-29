Traffic Advisory E Bessemer Av 05292022 UPDATE

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

***UPDATE – East Bessemer Avenue has been re-opened!***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2022) – Please be advised that all lanes in both directions of East Bessemer Avenue are closed between Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue at this time. Officers are on scene investigating an accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

