TRAFFIC ADVISORY: CREEK RIDGE RD BETWEEN RANDLEMAN RD AND S ELM-EUGENE ST 4-9-2021

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: CREEK RIDGE BETWEEN RANDLEMAN AND ELM-EUGENE ST.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 9, 2021) – The eastbound and westbound lanes of Creek Ridge Road between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street are closed at this time due to a traffic crash involving downed power lines. Motorists are advised to use caution and to avoid this area.

