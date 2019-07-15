Traffic Advisory: Cone Blvd is now OPEN

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
****CONE BLVD IS NOW OPEN*****
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Eastbound Cone Boulevard is currently closed between US 29 and Sands Drive due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Officers responded to this crash at approximately 10:36 p.m.
All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.
No further information is available at this time.
